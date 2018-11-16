Aftermath/Napalm/Glassnote

To be frank, this is one of the most packed weeks in terms of new music in recent memory. It would have been a strong week if even just one of the five strongest records that just dropped was released. Anderson .Paak’s highly anticipated Oxnard has arrived, Smashing Pumpkins have finally released their reunion album, Mumford And Sons are back with a new record, Mariah Carey’s Caution is her first album in a few years, and Damon Albarn’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen finally released their sophomore record eleven years after their debut.

Even beyond the headliners, there are still noteworthy releases: Chvrches have reinterpreted some Love Is Dead songs on a new EP, Sloucher reps Seattle indie rock in a big way on their latest, and Ryley Walker decided to cover an entire lost Dave Matthews Band album. It’s been a big week, so let’s dive in.

Anderson .Paak — Oxnard

































Paak is one of the brightest forces in contemporary hip-hop, so it’s not surprising that he got Dr. Dre to produce his new record. Among other highlights, the album is led by an uber-fun Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Tints.”

Smashing Pumpkins — Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

































This here is the first album that founding member James Iha has been involved with since 2000, so even though Smashing Pumpkins have been putting out records somewhat regularly over the past decade or so, this is a bit of a comeback album. The group does sound like they’re at a high point too, especially on songs like “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”

Mumford And Sons — Delta

































The band’s Ted Dwane told Uproxx recently, “I think we all feel like it is the album we’re most proud of. In terms of what we set out to do, to make an honest expression of who and where we are at this time, that’s what a record is to this band.”

Read our interview with Mumford & Sons here.

Mariah Carey — Caution

































You’re about to hear a lot of Carey coming right up (thanks, Christmas), but she impresses on her non-holiday offerings as well. She remains a pop queen on tracks like the smooth “GTFO” and the punchy “A No No.”