It’s been a long time, but now, the Swedish pop queen has finally returned. Eight years after her previous album, Robyn is back with Honey, her first batch of new music in a long time, and it’s just as sweet as the title suggests. Today also marks something of a return for Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke as well: Suspiria is his first soundtrack album, and it’s also his first solo record since 2014’s Tomorrow Modern Boxes.

Not only that, but boygenius went ahead and dropped their supergroup EP early, meaning Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers are going to be serenading plenty of people through the weekend with standouts like “Me & My Dog.”

There’s a lot going on in hip-hop, too. Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih dropped their highly anticipated collaborative effort, Tory Lanez just dropped his second album of the year, and Mick Jenkins followed up his much-hyped debut album from 2016. It’s a good week, so find all that and more below.

Robyn — Honey

Just because Robyn has been gone for a while doesn’t mean that she’s no longer the best at what she does. Her new record is filled with the gleaming and emotional pop that has made her an icon, like the thumping title track and the resounding “Missing U.”

Thom Yorke — Suspiria

The Radiohead leader has released music on his own away from the band before, but this is his first ever film soundtrack. The horror film seems a perfect match for Yorke’s talents, as he gets as experimental and dark as he would like throughout the soundtrack.

Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih — Mihty

These are two of the most talented guys in R&B/hip-hop, so having them together on one album is certainly noteworthy. The two know emotion, and they address a tumultuous situation on the single “Going Through Some Things,” a smooth track that’s a prime showcase of the pair’s talents.

Boygenius — Boygenius

Three of the brightest figures in indie music today (and a trio of pals) got together and made an album, and it’s special. There are tracks that play to the strengths of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus in different ways, and the EP features some of the finest songs of their careers.

Nao — Saturn

Nao made a splash in the UK with her debut album For All We Know, which found itself near the top of the charts in 2016. Now she’s hoping to break through in a similar way all around the world, and she proved she has the goods on songs like the Sir-featuring “Make It Out Alive.”