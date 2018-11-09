Interscope/Columbia/Daptone

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in November here.

It’s a big week for posthumous releases. Charles Bradley was a soulman who burst onto the scene decades too late, but served as a slice of what James Brown-style soul could sound like in the 2000s. Meanwhile, hip-hop and emo innovator Lil Peep has a sequel to his groundbreaking and hugely popular debut album, which launched a legacy that barely had time to get started.

It’s also been a significant past few days for artists who are still with us. Smino just put out one of the year’s most soulful hip-hop records, Imagine Dragons are looking to continue their dominance over mainstream rock, Fleet Foxes are opening up the vault and re-sharing some seldom-heard material, and yes, Jeff Goldblum has a new album which serves as proof that in music, life, uh, finds a way.

Smino — Noir

































Smino jumped the gun and dropped his new album on Thursday, and it’s one fans wanted as soon as possible. The follow-up to his breakout debut Blkswn has electro-funk, soul, and other forms of proof that Smino is one of the most interesting rappers around today.

Charles Bradley — Black Velvet

































It took Charles Bradley a long time to make it in music, and just when he was gaining traction, he tragically passed away. This new posthumous collection shows that Bradley was one of the best throwback soul and funk singers of the past decade, like on the emotive “Can’t Fight The Feeling.”

Lil Peep — Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2

































This posthumous release has a much different context, but there’s one element of the story that’s similar: A musical talent was taken too soon. Lil Peep was an innovator for his combination of emo and hip-hop, and his latest effort proves he still had something left in the tank.

Imagine Dragons — Origins

































Commercially, Imagine Dragons are probably the most successful rock band of the past six years, with their first three albums peaking at at least the No. 2 spot on the US charts. On their fourth record, the band returns with more of the epic rock that made them famous, such as the anthemic “Bad Liar.”