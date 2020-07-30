The best new hip-hop albums coming out this week include projects from Benny, Black Thought, Dai Burger, Drewboy, Shoreline Mafia, and Sleepy Hallow. With the summer in full swing, it seems any number of rising artists are throwing caution to the breeze to release projects into the ongoing climate of uncertainty, just to maintain some semblance of normality. With touring frozen, many artists are relying on streams from a fickle audience that listens for a week or two and moves on, which may seem like an untenable prospect. However, with the relative dearth of big names dropping into the normally packed season while promo plans are on hold, this may be the perfect time for newcomers and talents on the cusp to finally make a mark and build the groundswell to become certified stars when the shows are back on. The names above vary from underrated vets (Black Thought) to hungry rookies (Sleepy Hallow), but all are worth checking out. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Benny Presents Black Soprano Family — The Respected Sopranos Despite being the only member of the core Griselda Records trio without at least an EP release out so far this year, Benny cedes his spotlight here to his BSF labelmates Heem, Jonesy, Loveboat Luciano, and Ricky Hyde. The quintet is overseen by DJ Drama and his classic Gangsta Grillz series drops, while the production on singles “Da Mob” and “It’s Over” seemingly promise a similar experience to the grimy, soulful, throwback sounds Griselda fans have become accustomed to. Black Thought — Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane And Abel [EP] The latest installment of Black Thought’s Streams Of Thought series arrives amid some truly horrible news for The Roots founder and lead MC. His fellow Roots crew member Malik B has passed away, leaving Thought to reflect on how his friendly rivalry with his partner-in-rhyme helped turn him into one of the best rappers in the game, hands down. He’ll continue to earn that reputation here, over beats produced by Sean C.

Dai Burger — Dessert [EP] We last heard from unapologetic New Yorker Dai Burger in 2019 with the release of her sophomore studio album, Bite The Burger. While Dai Burger is still simmering just below the surface of New York’s mainstream rap scene, she’s got all the tools to become one of the genre’s star attractions. Dessert once against finds her wisecracking her way over some truly undeniable beats, while dropping the occasional insightful gem in the process. Drewboy — Personality A new-ish rapper hailing from the streets of Philadelphia, Drewboy’s high-energy freestyles captured the attention of fellow native Meek Mill, as well as Meek’s MMG business partner Rick Ross, who reportedly expressed interest in signing the rowdy youngster after meeting him at a local radio station. Drewboy is still a largely unproven talent but with aspirations to trade bars with DaBaby, he certainly has the energy to attract — and keep — the attention needed for survival in the once-again raucous rap scene.