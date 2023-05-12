The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Deante’ Hitchcock — Once Upon A Time The Atlanta rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with the stellar debut, Better. Since then, he’s kept busy, dropping the Every Day The 14th EP, writing on P-Valley, and practicing his pen with a string of fierce freestyles. His life has changed in a variety of ways, giving him plenty of material for his comeback.

JasonMartin FKA Problem — I Owe Myself Compton rapper Problem has gradually gotten more and more personal with his music, so a name change shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone (it’s also more SEO-friendly, which this writer certainly appreciates). That trend continues on I Owe Myself, his first release of the latest chapter in his life and career. Russ — Chomp 2.5 Russ rewinds on his latest, tapping into the lyrical energy of his first Chomp EP after turning Chomp into a full-length release in 2021. The difference this time is the lack of guests, letting Russ take center stage on one of his own projects once again. After all, he often boasts that he’s self-made (to a point), so it’s important to celebrate the person (mostly) responsible for his success.

Singles/Videos A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — “MVP” Feat. G-Eazy As the NBA Playoffs roll on, A Boogie contributes this motivational single to ESPN’s coverage, with some help from one of the Bay Area’s highest-profile stars (who is probably happy to have his voice driving the Golden State Warriors’ comeback against the Lakers).

Chase B — “Ring Ring” Feat. Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver & Ty Dolla Sign Three of rap’s most prominent melodic voices offer their assistance as DJ/producer Chase B launches his bid for solo stardom. Ty Dolla Sign brings the icing to the cake, running the anchor leg with a soulful bridge that finishes the moody track strong. IDK — “What’s That?” Feat. Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot Full disclosure: I’m a superfan of the Michael Jackson sample from De La Soul’s “Breakadawn.” That this song uses that beloved classic as a foundation is already an unfair advantage, but then IDK sets himself apart from the masses of his peers by sharing his platform with a pair of boundary-pushing performers that I’ve been championing for a while now. It’s a win in my book.