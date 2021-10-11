The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Atmosphere — Word? The Minnesotan backpack rap duo has yet to take a significant break since 2018, churning out a new album every year since. This year’s entry features contributions from Aesop Rock, Evidence, MF DOOM, and more.

Benji. — Smile, You’re Alive The Spillage Village member picks up on his solo album where the group left off last year, with a joyous, introspective, and dextrous debut. Obviously, a strong theme running through the project is gratitude for life changes — including the ones that took place in the past 12 months. Don Toliver — Live Of A Don Toliver’s third album arrived with plenty of fanfare, as he sought to deliver on the promise that fans have seen in his since his 2018 debut. Life Of A Don is a vibey but shallow adventure that makes for great smoke session background music.

Lute — Gold Mouf The Dreamville rapper has been patiently waiting for his turn back at-bat since 2017, when he dropped his debut, West 1996, Pt. 2. He’s had years of growth since then, as well as an increase in stature thanks to his role on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, combining into a thoughtful, emotive album that genuinely impresses. Flee Lord & Roc Marciano — Delgado (Deluxe) Adding five new tracks to the August underground favorite, the deluxe edition of Delgado delivers even more of the gritty, sample-heavy New York trap talk that has become both rappers’ signatures.

Sleepy Hallow — Still Sleep? (Deluxe) Brooklyn native Sleepy Hallow adds a whole new album’s worth of songs to his June album, getting even more creative with quirky, unexpected samples that expand on the drill sound. Singles/Videos

AzChike & Rucci — “Depend On Me” The LA underground scene continues to thrive with the release of Rucci & AzChike’s Kourtesy Of Us mixtape. “Depend On Me” is another standout. Dave B — “Ego Trip” Feat. Rexx Life Raj Two of my favorites on a smooth, soulful track backed by noodling electric guitars and highlighted by their deft lyricism equals an automatic entry.