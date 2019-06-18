All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Tonje Thilesen/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Sleater-Kinney officially announce their new St. Vincent-produced LP, Julien Baker share two rare tracks, and Vagabon return with a new sound.

Vagabon — “Flood Hands”

Shortly after announcing a support slot on Angel Olsen’s first full band tour since 2017, Vagabon — real name Laetitia Tamko — shared a brand new track to preview her forthcoming sophomore LP, All The Women In Me. “Flood Hands” a bit of a sonic departure from her previous work, leaning more heavily on electronic influences, but this just adds to the wonder of Vagabon. “It’s a seriously gorgeous song, sparkling with impeccable production (Tamko wrote and produced every song on All The Women In Me) and Tamko’s airy, evocative vocals,” writes Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx.

Sleater-Kinney — “The Future Is Here”

Only a few weeks after unveiling the barn-storming new track “Hurry On Home,” Sleater-Kinney has officially announced their new St. Vincent-produced LP The Center Won’t Hold will be out in August. With the announcement, they shared another new track, this one called “The Future Is Here,” which finds Corin Tucker lamenting about the ways that technology — and specifically smartphones — have affected the human experience. More reliant on synths instead of guitars, “The Future Is Here” sets out to make a statement about the state of our world.