All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the return of some old classics from Drake and an update of a recent Khalid song. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Drake — Care Package

A compilation album may not make as much sense now in the age of streaming as it used to, but it does when the songs on the mix weren’t previously available on streaming services. Drake’s Care Package gets a lot of songs from his career onto Spotify and Apple Music for the first time, like “Trust Issues” and collaborations with J. Cole and Rick Ross. For some Drake fans who only get their music from streaming services, this is their first time hearing some of these songs, so great for them.

Ariana Grande — “Boyfriend” (with Social House)

Before “Boyfriend,” it had been a minute since Grande shared new music: The Social House collaboration is her first song since Thank U, Next (unless you count “Monopoly,” which later appeared on the Japanese deluxe edition of the album). It’s a welcomed return for Grande, and Social House’s R&B influences plays well with Grande’s brand of pop.