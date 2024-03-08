Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, And Big Freedia Want You To ‘Bend It Ova’ On Their Hyperactive New Song

Lola Brooke is four months removed from the release of her debut album Dennis Daughter and keeps her momentum rolling in 2024 with a new single, “Bend It Ova.” The hyperactive single is a borough-blending, region-crashing crossover, featuring verses from Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and New Orleans Bounce icon Big Freedia. The beat blends the best of both artists’ favored production styles, pairing A Boogie’s moody piano riffs with a flashy NOLA beat for a track that is sure to see listeners doing exactly what the song says.

Earlier this year, Lola Brooke followed up her first project with an appearance on Wyclef Jean’s PSA “Paper Right” alongside R&B star Capella Grey, coke rap mainstay Pusha T, and hooper-turned-rapper Flau’jae Johnson. Meanwhile, her September track “You” with Bryson Tiller remains a fan favorite, racking up 15 million views on YouTube and over 13 million streams on Spotify.

A Boogie is also planning on expanding his discography this year, promoting his upcoming album Better Off Alone to capitalize on the buzz he acquired from appearing on “Calling” from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack by Metro Boomin.

Listen to Lola Brooke’s “Bend It Ova” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Big Freedia above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.