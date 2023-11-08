Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn has been the launching pad for some of the most impactful acts in hip-hop: Big Daddy Kane, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Mos Def, and The Notorious B.I.G. have all claimed the neighborhood in New York’s biggest borough. A new rapper looking to live up to that legacy is Lola Brooke, the pint-size punchline purveyor who broke out in 2021 with “Don’t Play With It” and is about to release her debut studio album, Dennis Daughter.

Since then, she’s received co-signs from industry vets like Lil Kim and contemporary hitmakers like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, been highlighted by her hometown’s premier festival, Hot97 Summer Jam, played Coachella alongside Latto, and been featured as a member of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. And all of that was before announcing the release of her debut album.

Here’s everything we know about Dennis Daughter.