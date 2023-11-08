Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn has been the launching pad for some of the most impactful acts in hip-hop: Big Daddy Kane, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Mos Def, and The Notorious B.I.G. have all claimed the neighborhood in New York’s biggest borough. A new rapper looking to live up to that legacy is Lola Brooke, the pint-size punchline purveyor who broke out in 2021 with “Don’t Play With It” and is about to release her debut studio album, Dennis Daughter.
Since then, she’s received co-signs from industry vets like Lil Kim and contemporary hitmakers like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, been highlighted by her hometown’s premier festival, Hot97 Summer Jam, played Coachella alongside Latto, and been featured as a member of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. And all of that was before announcing the release of her debut album.
Here’s everything we know about Dennis Daughter.
Release Date
Dennis Daughter is due November 10 via Arista Records.
Tracklist
01. “Intro (2023 Flow)”
02. “I Am Lola”
03. “Don’t Get Me Started” Feat. Coi Leray and Nija
04. “Best Side”
05. “Pit Stop” Feat. French Montana
06. “It’s Me Again”
07. “You” Feat. Bryson Tiller
08. “Vacant Heart”
09. “Dear Dennis”
10. “Shelter Baby (Be That B**ch)”
11. “God Bless All The Rappers”
12. “Don’t Play With It” Feat. Latto and Yung Miami
Singles
Three singles have been released.
“You” Feat. Bryson Tiller
“PIt Stop” Feat. French Montana
Artwork
Https://www.instagram.com/p/cyo2ksipq5n/
Tour
TBA