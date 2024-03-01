Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Chlöe kicked off a new era with her self-confident single, “FYS” and Tyla starred in a new “Linen Moves” campaign for Gap. Donna Summer’s estate sued Kanye West for interpolating one of the legendary singer’s songs without permission while Khalid teased his new single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me. Elsewhere, Summer Walker and Brent Faiyaz joined 21 Savage for performances on SNL

Eric Bellinger — The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom In 2014, Eric Bellinger cracked through the mainstream ceiling thanks to “I Don’t Want Her” with Problem from his debut album The Rebirth. A decade later, Bellinger continues The Rebirth series with its third installment The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom. The double-sided album features 24 tracks in total and features from Mozzy, Sevyn Streeter, K Camp, Ty Dolla $ign, Queen Naija, Ne-Yo, Evoni, BJRNK, Tone Stith, and Zae France. Ledisi — Good Life Ledisi extends a long and award-winning career with the release of her 11th album Good Life today. Its thirteen songs deliver guest appearances from Kenny Lattimore and Butcher Brown for a body of work that captures Ledisi’s evolution as a singer. Dripping in soul and profound lyricism, Good Life is a dazzling affair worth a listen.

Jade Novah — Where Have I Been? Nearly four years to the day since her previous album Stages, Cleveland singer Jade Novah returns with her third album Where Have I Been? A lengthy release at 24 songs, Novah recruits Leslie Odom, Jr., Tabitha Brown, Wayne Brady, Kenyon Dixon, Gail Bean, Tony Baker, and Tarriona “Tank” Bell for “an immersive storytelling concept album that my inner child has been wanting to create since I started my artist journey,” as revealed in an Instagram post. Dende — Wish You Were Here Following a stellar 2023 year that featured his Before We Crash EP and his ’95 Civic album, Texas singer Dende keeps the streak hot and alive with his latest EP, Wish You Were Here. Its three tracks are “about being overseas and missing someone I loved while working on something else I love,” Dende said in a press release. “A short story to introduce a much longer one.”

Kenyon Dixon — The R&B You Love: Soul Of The ’70s LA singer Kenyon Dixon brings his fall 2023 album The R&B You Love — which features the Grammy-nominated “Lucky” — into 2024 thanks to a new deluxe titled The R&B You Love: Soul Of The ’70s. With six songs, four new and two from The R&B You Love, Dixon uses The R&B You Love: Soul Of The ’70s to showcase the ’70s sound that inspired records from The R&B You Love while also delivering new records to fans. 4batz — “Act III: On God ? (She Like)” Dallas’ 4batz stepped into 2024 with the attention of the world in his hands thanks to the success of his “Act II: Date @ 8.” It racked up millions of streams and even spent some time atop Spotify’s global chart, and now he’s continuing the run with “Act III: On God ? (She Like).” The record tracks the end of a relationship as 4batz voices his frustration and doubts about his ex-lover’s past claims about their love.

Genia — “Know!” Victorville, California singer Genia takes another step closer to her upcoming project 4PM In The Ville with her new single “Know!” The uptempo record is perfect for the dancefloor as Genia sings about an old flame who wants another chance with her despite all the ways they did her wrong. Though she may not give them a second chance, she loves the feeling of her ex crawling back to her as their faults are clearer than ever. Pxrry, Jon Vinyl & Tone Stith — “You Don’t Call Me” Pxrry, Jon Vinyl, and Tone Stith join forces as a trio of rising R&B singers for their new collaboration, “You Don’t Call Me.” The track is a tender and honest release that the trio uses to account for when they realize a past lover has moved on. The consistent phone calls are no more and now they’re just left to wonder where things went wrong and what they could’ve done to keep the relationship from ending.

Asha Imuno — Pins & Needles Four years after Good News, Moreno Valley, California singer Asha Imuno is back with Pins & Needles. Sixteen tracks appear on the album which also features appearances from Black Party, Tempest, Westside Boogie, Wakai, Rizz Capolatti. “This album is years of my journey, a world intimately crafted by 46 hands, amidst 1000s of hours of exploration with my closest friends in studios, parking lots, restaurants and family homes,” Imuno said about the album in an Instagram post. “The bitter parts, the sugary parts, and everything in between, woven into a 40 minute waveform.” Honey Bxby — “Touchin'” Feat. Busta Rhymes Weeks after connecting with Kaliii for a remix, New Jersey singer Honey Bxby calls on Busta Rhymes for another remix of the track. Busta kicks off the track with a smooth-talking verse before Honey Bxby steps in, detailing the first moment two soon-to-be lovers connect. “It was just a flow and I thought of telling a story about having a one-night stand,” Honey Bxby said about the song. “It was about being in the club, seeing a guy, a guy who wants to tap that ass, focused on one night of love.”