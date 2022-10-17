All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a Blink-182 reunion years in the making and. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Blink-182 — “Edging” It happened: Tom DeLonge returned to Blink-182. The newly reunited band has a lot of great things on the way, most notably a tour and album. They offered the first taste of the album last week with “Edging,” which is the first taste of DeLonge and Mark Hoppus trading off verses like they do in years. Lil Baby — “From Now On” Feat. Future On It’s Only Me, Lil Baby’s latest, it really is only him pretty often, as he has no features on a lot of tracks. A collaboration is one of the album’s highlights, though, as his and Future’s “From Now On” sees the two doing work on a menacing and eerie beat.

The 1975 — “The 1975” As Matty Healy and the rest of The 1975 do, they opened their new album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, with a song dubbed “The 1975.” In his review of the album, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden says of this installment, “Take the album’s first song, titled ‘The 1975’ in the manner of all the band’s lead-off album tracks, in which he references QAnon and riffs on doom-scrolling and the internet’s negative impact on the body images of teenage girls. On paper, it could be interpreted as yet another example of Healy lunging in vain for topical profundity. But Healy’s musings are set to music that so obviously rips off LCD Soundsystem’s “‘All My Friends’ that it can only be taken as a sly, tongue-in-cheek joke.” Lil Yachty — “Poland” After “Poland” became a social media hit, Yachty finally gave the song a proper release on streaming platforms and with a Cole Bennett-directed video. The song, named after the rapper spotted a Poland Spring water bottle, has made quite the impact, so much so that Poland’s prime minister actually invited him to the country.

Marshmello and Juice WRLD — “Bye Bye” It’s been nearly three years now since Juice WRLD died in late 2019, and yet, new music from the late rapper has continued to surface. The latest of it came last week, a collaboration with Marshmello called “Bye Bye” on which Juice sings, “I’m out of pills / You’re out of lies / It stays dark outside / Even when it’s daytime / Like, bye-bye.” Doechii — “Stressed” Doechii is not far removed from releasing her recent She/Her/Black B*tch EP and now she’s got more new music out, a single called “Stressed.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes that on the song, “Doechii shows off both her singing and her rapping chops over a moody, percussion-heavy beat.”

Stormzy — “Hide & Seek” Stormzy is finally following his 2019 album Heavy Is The Head, his second straight chart-topper in the UK, with another project. This Is What I Mean is set to drop in November, and last week he previewed it with “Hide & Seek,” an introspective tune on which he tries to convince his lover to give them another chance: “We built this all wrong, I’ll takе blame / But instead of us tearing it down, wе’ll rearrange.” Wild Pink — “Abducted At The Grief Retreat” Wild Pink’s John Ross told Uproxx about the ILYSM highlight, “I think that there’s some metaphors on the record for love and obsession that have to do with ghosts and hauntings. Like in the song ‘ILYSM’ for example, the character is visited by a ghost, and maybe confused about their feelings for the ghost. Which in my mind was kind of like how obsession can be confused with love. Or ‘Abducted At The Grief Retreat’ is about an alien abduction, and again, the person’s kinda confused about their feelings for their alien captor. I guess I was just thinking about that at the time.”