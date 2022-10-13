Lil Yachty’s ‘Poland’ May Have Just Earned Him An Invite To The Country

Lil Yachty has come a long way from “Minnesota” — figuratively, and potentially, literally. The Atlanta rapper’s new single “Poland” has taken off, courtesy of some truly hilarious memes and a viral breakout on TikTok, as well as confused fans asking just what the heck “wock” is (they obviously haven’t been paying attention — or maybe they thought Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” literally about a woman, despite its very literal and hilarious music video).

The song’s so popular that not only did Yachty end up shooting a second music video for it, but it’s also apparently reached the ears of Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who apparently contacted Quality Control CEO P Thomas and is interested in having Yachty visit. At least, that’s how it appears in a text conversation that P shared on social media.

“Thank you for the call,” Pee wrote. “Let’s make arrangements to get Mr. Yachty to [your] country to celebrate.” The Prime Minister replied, “Will check the schedule and get back with you. Thank you for your time.”

Of course, once they actually figure out what the wock is, they’ll probably ask him to leave it at home — effectively undermining the song’s ear-catching hook. Still, it’s a pretty impressive accomplishment for the 25-year-old rapper, whose career keeps humming along, expanding into such domains as frozen pizza and film.