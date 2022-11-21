All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Brockhampton bid farewell (twice) and Roddy Ricch once again bless the end of the year. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Brockhampton — “RZA” We have reached the end of Brockhampton and the group is going out with a bang. They dropped their supposed “final” album in The Family on Thursday, announcing at the same time that it’d be followed with another new project, TM. The latter album’s arrival was also accompanied by a gun-toting video for “RZA.” Pharrell and Travis Scott — “Down In Atlanta” Pharrell has a new album, Phriends, Vol. 1, on the way and it would seem that his new Travis Scott collaboration, “Down In Atlanta,” will appear on it. The tune has a slinky groove and vocals from Scott, on which he, as Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalaz puts it, “details a vivid, debauched account of an adventure in the ATL.”

Roddy Ricch — “Twin” Feat. Lil Durk As has become tradition for Roddy Ricch, he’s blessed the final weeks of the year with a new project, with the 2022 installment being a new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets III. He prefaced the tape with “Twin,” an in-your-face tune featuring Lil Durk. Saweetie — “Don’t Say Nothin'” For a while now, Saweetie has been promising new music to wrap up 2022, and sure enough, she delivered some last week with a new EP, The Single Life. Before the project dropped, Saweetie shared “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which sure seems like it’s about Lil Baby.

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam — “Tukoh Taka” The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is officially underway, and Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam’s contribution is a new song, “Tukoh Taka.” It’s the Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem that inherently delivers a message of international unity, with lyrics in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Weyes Blood — “God Turn Me Into A Flower” Weyes Blood’s fifth album — And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow — is out now and a clear highlight is “God Turn Me Into A Flower.” The six-minute track is a warm and meditative tune, thanks in part to keyboards from Oneohtrix Point Never.

Phoebe Bridgers — “So Much Wine” With Halloween a distant memory and Thanksgiving just days away, it’s time for the new Christmas recordings to start rolling in. Indeed, they have, including Phoebe Bridgers’ contribution, “So Much Wine.” The recording is a cover of The Handsome Family’s original and Bridgers’ latest in her annual drop of melancholy holiday tunes. Romy and Fred Again.. — “Strong” Shortly after dropping Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred Again.. is already back to putting new material out there, via the Romy collaboration “Strong.” Uproxx’s Adrian Spinelli notes of the tune, “Inspired by Ibiza house and trance, Romy’s vocals soar in familiar fashion, but they’re paired with beats that have that finger-on-the-pulse feeling of Fred Again..’s world-smashing electronica.”