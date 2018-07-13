Ariana Grande’s Latest Single ‘God Is A Woman’ Is A Dark And Sultry ‘Sweetener’ Track

07.13.18

Ariana Grande has been slowly but surely rolling out songs for her next album, Sweetener. The record is her first new music since the incredibly tragic bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017. She’s shared several songs from the album in the lead up to its release, including the initial track “No Tears Left To Cry” which has already gone double platinum, the Nicki Minaj-featuring pop abstract “The Light Is Coming,” and hopping on one of Minaj’s new singles in return, “Bed.”

Today she shared another song that has cropped up in social media teasers, the dark and sultry “God Is A Woman.” One of the moodier songs that Grande has released from this new record, the song has a hip-hop-inflected chorus and gospel harmonies that celebrate a new romance, which most listeners will probably infer could be referencing her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Ironically enough, a joke Davidson made about the Manchester bombing resurfaced lately, angering some of Grande’s fans. The young couple are actually engaged after what seemed to be a very short courtship. Listen to the new track off Sweetener — which comes out mid-August — above.

Sweetener will be out August 19 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

