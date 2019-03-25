All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Jenny Lewis return with another strong solo offering, Strand Of Oaks deliver the best album of his career, and Tame Impala prepare fans for their next cycle by showing as much talent on the keys as they’ve shown on the guitar. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Jenny Lewis — On The Line

Both in Rilo Kiley and as a solo artist, Jenny Lewis has had a remarkably consistent career that only now seems to be getting its fair shake. And her latest is among her best. Writing about the album, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes, “Her songwriting style, metaphorically speaking, is to invite you over, line up a row of stiff drinks, get you feeling a nice buzz, and then lay on some tough truths. She does it over and over on her great new album.”

Strand Of Oaks — Eraserland

On his sixth album as Strand Of Oaks, Timothy Showalter nearly lost everything after a deep depression put his career and life in jeopardy. But with the help of members of My Morning Jacket, he turned his low point into the best music of his career. Eraserland is an emotionally honest and stunningly grand record that feels destined to stand the test of time.