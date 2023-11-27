All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Kali Uchis and Karol G grace 2023’s final weeks with an upbeat collab, and Jung Kook re-imagine a recent single. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Kali Uchis and Karol G — “Labios Mordidos” The end of the year tends to be quiet with new music releases, and while it is starting to show signs of slowing, Kali Uchis and Karol G came through to bless last week with “Labios Mordidos,” a party-ready reggaeton banger. Björk — “Oral” Feat. Rosalía Open pen fish farming is a problem in Iceland, one Björk is trying to do something about with her new single “Oral.” She teamed up with Rosalía for the dancehall-inspired song, all proceeds from which will go towards combating the fish farming issue.

Jung Kook — “3D (Justin Timberlake Remix)” It was a big week for collaborations, yes. “3D” was already a high-profile affair, as the original version of the BTS member’s solo single featured Jack Harlow, but now he’s brought things back to the 2000s by linking up with Justin Timberlake for a new remix. Sexyy Red — “Free My N***a” Sexyy currently finds herself missing a special someone who currently finds himself behind bars, and she calls for his release on “Free My N***a.” On the track, she raps about what he’s missing (“Only if he knew that this ass gettin’ thicker”), how much she misses him (“Gone for too long, need to get home quicker”), and some of what she misses about him (“Free my baby daddy, he ain’t do sh*t, f*ck you mean? / And I need some dick, free that man quick”).

Busta Rhymes — “Roboshotta” Feat. Burna Boy As a hip-hop icon since the ’90s, Busta has a lot of admirers in the modern music industry, and it looks like most of them contributed to his feature-packed new album, Blockbusta. Burna Boy, for example, represents Afrobeats on the hard-hitting “Roboshotta.” Luh Tyler — “Change My Wayz” Tyler is a rising star to watch in hip-hop, and he reflects on just that with his new single, “Change My Wayz.” He compares his past to his present, rapping, “‘Member back whеn times were hard, we prayed for better days / But now I’m gettin’ paid / Now I’m bringin’ home them racks, I’m fillin’ up the safe / Now I make like thirty bands, that’s just to rock the stage.”

Trippie Redd — “Snail Shells” Trippie fans have eaten in 2023: He dropped Mansion Musik in January, the A Love Letter To You 5 mixtape arrived this summer, and now he’s released Saint Michael V2, an expanded edition of his recent EP Saint Michael that bumps it up to a full-on album. Gucci Mane — “Cold” Feat. B.G. and Mike WiLL Made-It Fresh off the release of his massive double album Breath Of Fresh Air, Gucci didn’t just ride off into the sunset for the rest of the year, instead dropping a new single. Reuniting with Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced some tracks on the aforementioned album, Gucci forms a duo with B.G. for the confident “Cold.”