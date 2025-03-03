All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Blackpink’s Lisa expand her solo empire and Lizzo make a big comeback. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lisa — “Fxck Up The World” It’s Lisa season: She’s in the new season of The White Lotus and the Blackpink star just released her debut solo album, Alter Ego. The K-pop star goes hard on “Fxck Up The World,” which arrived in both a solo version and one with Future. Lizzo — “Love In Real Life” Lizzo has remained mostly out of the spotlight since facing controversy in 2023. 2025 is her comeback year, though, as she proved last week with “Love In Real Life,” a rock-inspired song that sees Lizzo confront some of her recent roadblocks.

Djo — “Delete Ya” Stranger Things star Joe Keery is looking to follow up a massive 2024 for his music alter ego Djo; He had one of the ten most-streamed songs in the world on Spotify last year. He started his 2025 last week with a new single, “Delete Ya,” which is another example of Keery’s superlative ability to bring retro inspirations to present day. Halsey — “Safeword” This is Halsey at her most provocative. In the video for “Safeword,” her first new song since last year’s The Great Impersonator, there’s plenty of leather and spanking, all set to the extremely riot grrrl song.

Tate McRae — “Siren Sounds” McRae made her debut as an SNL musical guest in 2023, and she came back for her second go this past weekend. Before that, though, she went ahead and dropped a deluxe edition of her new album So Close To What, including the anthemic pop ballad “Siren Sounds.” d4vd and Kali Uchis — “Crashing” d4vd is prepping the release of Withered, and while the project is a couple months away, it sounds like a winner so far. He previewed it last week with “Crashing,” a chilled-out Kali Uchis collab.

2hollis — “Style” After a breakout 2024, 2hollis is starting 2025 strong with “Style.” The new single runs for well under two minutes, but it’s a fun mish-mash of electronic and hip-hop while it lasts. Jane Remover — “Dancing With Your Eyes Closed” Jane Remover has a new album coming out at some point in the near future, and while the release date is uncertain, what we do know is that it’ll include last week’s “Dancing With Your Eyes Closed.” The digicore number is a real blast from the past that’s also absolutely welcome in 2025.