All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Lizzo introduce a "song of the summer" contender and Cardi B make her return with a new feature. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” Lizzo is coming off a huge weekend that saw her serve as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Ahead of that, she made sure she had a new song to perform by dropping “About Damn Time,” a snippet of which she played on The Late Late Show last month. The song is an absolute banger that sees Lizzo riding the wave of the recent disco revival on one of her catchiest and funkiest singles yet. Phoebe Bridgers — “Sidelines” Phoebe Bridgers is officially at the level of fame and acclaim that news of a new single crashes her website. That happened last week with “Sidelines,” which she dropped on Friday. The song is an introspective tune in which she addresses her fears and how her nature has changed over the years.

Kay Flock — “Shake It” Feat. Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory3000 Cardi B’s corner of the internet has been a quiet place recently after deactivating her social media pages earlier this month. She made her return to the spotlight in a big way a few days ago, though, by getting back online, revealing her new baby boy’s name, and making a featured appearance on a new song; She hopped on Kay Flock’s “Shake It,” offering a few lines on the raw, two-minute drill track. Trina — “Clap” Feat. Latto Trina, long an ally to rising female rappers, showed an example of that spirit last week by linking up with Latto on “Clap.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the track, “Trina reunites with Latto for a frenzied strip club anthem that finds the two rappers playing femme fatale, stressing both their beauty and their danger.”

Kurt Vile — “Flyin (Like A Fast Train)” Vile recently told Uproxx of his new album Watch My Moves, “Basically, I just want it to be as honest as possible. I want the songs to creep up to me. In the older days, I used to think too much. ‘Oh, why am I not writing? Am I going to write a good song?’ None of that matters, because now I like when I’m not writing. I like to be present in whatever I’m doing and then the music comes through inspiration. If you just go about your day, inspiration’s going to strike. I’m not too worried about anything really. I feel like I’ve proved a lot on this album, to be honest. But at the same time, I have nothing to prove.” Lil Durk — “What Happened To Virgil” Feat. Gunna Virgil Abloh, an iconic designer whose influence was felt in the hip-hop world (among many other realms), died in late 2021. That was almost half a year ago and the tributes are still pouring in. The latest was last week’s Lil Durk and Gunna collaboration “What Happened To Virgil.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes the song’s Lyrical Lemonade video (which was made in the production company’s “colorful, surreal, and whimsical” aesthetic) is “a far cry from Durk and Gunna’s grittier visuals. That “turns out to actually be a perfect tribute to Abloh’s high-low aesthetic, which saw him bringing streetwear virtues to high-fashion venues such as Louis Vuitton, where he was the artistic director until his recent passing.”

Jamie xx — “Let’s Do It Again” While it’s been a minute since a new album from The xx, the group’s members have kept busy with their own solo endeavors. That includes Jamie xx, who has dropped a single here and there. He returned with another last week: “Let’s Do It Again,” a fun, summery, club-ready dance tune. Interpol — “Something Changed” Interpol went ahead and announced a new album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe, earlier this month and have so far shared a couple of singles. Last week brought “Something Changed,” a dramatic, mid-tempo tune that slots nicely into the band’s oeuvre.