All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Mac Miller — “DJ’s Chord Organ” Feat. SZA Mac Miller’s legacy continues with the late rapper’s second posthumous album, Balloonerism. It’s primarily Mac doing his distinct thing, but he gets a couple of assists, including one from SZA on “DJ’s Chord Organ.” Central Cee and 21 Savage — “GBP” Central Cee has a major moment coming this year with the release of his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness. He recruited 21 Savage (who knows a thing or two about successful LPs) to join him on “GBP,” a love letter to the UK.

Lucy Dacus — “Ankles” What does the future hold for Boygenius? Who knows! What is certain is that its members aren’t going anywhere, and that includes Lucy Dacus, who just announced a new album with the string-laden single “Ankles.” My Morning Jacket — “Time Waited” Jim James and company have been rock leaders for over two decades now, and the legacy continues with the announcement of their latest album, Is. Last week, they shared lead single “Time Waited,” which is epic yet also tender and lush.

Jason Isbell — “Bury Me” Sometimes, albums take years to get done. Then there’s Jason Isbell’s just-announced Foxes In The Snow, which he managed to record in just five days. That doesn’t mean he cut any corners on the acoustic album, though, as he shows on lead single “Bury Me.” Bartees Strange — “Wants Needs” Bartees has been teasing his upcoming album Horror for the past few months now, and he confronts something that’s scary to him on new single “Wants Needs“: The idea that, despite “a lot of these neurosis are of my own making,” “race is a powerful component” of his perception in the indie rock space.

MIKE — “Bear Trap” Underground rap favorite MIKE has been putting in work, as evidenced by the fact that his upcoming album Showbix! is his tenth. On last week’s “Bear Trap,” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes MIKE’s “dense, mumbly flow is paired with a murky, but pretty, soul loop.” Perfume Genius — “It’s A Mirror” Now that Mike Hadreas is done celebrating the anniversary of Too Bright, he’s onto new Perfume Genius material: Last week, he announced the album Glory and shared the reflective single “It’s A Mirror.”