All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw our first tastes of “Best Of The Year” contending albums with full-lengths from Sharon Van Etten, James Blake, and Steve Gunn, along with the most political song of The Killers’ career and Weyes Blood reminding us that she’s one of the most important young voices in indie today. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Sharon Van Etten — Remind Me Tomorrow

There are many calling Sharon Van Etten’s new album her career best, which is hard to say for sure considering her past quartet of crushing, brilliant releases. But if anything, the enthusiasm only speaks to her ability to keep pushing herself into exciting new places. As our own Steven Hyden wrote, “Van Etten is still fearless in her songs… in which she writes for the first time about unconditional, as opposed to romantic, love.”

James Blake — Assume Form

Since James Blake burst on the scene with bass-y AF piano ballads, he’s become something of an in-demand collaborator in the hip-hop world. So, it is fitting that for the first time on one of his own records, he’s incorporated the idea of features into his own work like never before. Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Rosalia, Moses Sumney, and Andre 3000 are all invited to the endeavor.