All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

With Drake featured on another chart-crushing single this week, it’s hard to see (or hear) anything else. “MIA” is already everywhere — playing from cars with open windows, neighbors’ house parties, my own headphones. It’s catchy as hell, and Bad Bunny really does have the golden touch this year. (“I Like It” is one of the best tracks off Cardi‘s album, and “Mayores” with Becky G is infectious.)

It’s important to tip the hat and acknowledge how fun “MIA” is, but there are some really excellent other pop releases this week that shouldn’t be overlooked. Little Mix is back and ready to conquer US charts with “Woman Like Me.” Camila Cabello‘s orchestral arrangement of “Consequences” is gorgeous, and Astrid S and ALMA released some new singles this week.

Every Monday, Uproxx will round out the very best pop releases from the week before. Drake is on here, but give the rest a listen, too.

Shawn Mendes, Feat. teddy<3, “Under Pressure”

“Under Pressure” is one of Shawn Mendes‘ favorite songs, and you can hear his and Teddy Geiger’s appreciation for the original in their cover. Over the course of three albums, Mendes has quickly become one of the best young male vocalists in pop right now. He sings Freddie Mercury’s part, and he hits every note. The key change toward the end of the song is transcendent, and Mendes and Geiger’s voices sound beautiful together. Mendes and Geiger recorded the song for the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack, and proceeds of the song’s sales go toward helping the fight against HIV/AIDS. It’s a lovely tribute to the two legends who sang the original. Mercury and Bowie would be proud.

Camila Cabello, “Consequences – Orchestra”

“Consequences” was already a great song. One of the highlights off Camila Cabello’s debut album, “Consequences” is a standout when she performs it live. Cabello’s orchestral version of “Consequences,” released after her AMA performance, amplifies the dramatic, soul-crushing heartbreak of the song. The album version was simple and showed off Cabello’s voice, but she shines even brighter behind a gorgeous string section.

Astrid S, “Emotion”

“Did you forget that I’ve got a thing called emotion?” Norwegian pop singer Astrid S is back with her first new single of 2018, an ambitious and melodically complex anthem. “Emotion” has claps, whistles, synths, and band drums — it’s busy, but Astrid’s angelic voice grounds the song.