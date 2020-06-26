All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

G-Eazy — “Had Enough” There’s the diss song reply track, and there’s the “replying to my ex’s song about me” track. G-Eazy offered up the latter on “Had Enough,” sending a not-so-subliminal reference to Halsey’s “Without You” by rhyming “how could I forget about you?/ You wonder how I live without you, babe,” over glitzy synth play. Guapdad 4000 — “Lil Scammer That Could” Feat. Denzel Curry Guapdad 4000 and Denzel Curry turn up over a hypnotic James Delgado production on “Lil Scammer That Could.” The intensity of Guapdad’s verse belies his cool finesse god image, but it works all the same.

French Montana — “Straight To The Bag” Feat. LGP Qua French Montana got with rising Philly SPITTER LGP Qua on “Straight To The Bag,” a Harry Fraud production that breathes new life into the titanic horns from Missy’s “Sock It To Me.” Qua is true to his lineage on the money-hungry track, rhyming with fervor about his paper chase. Lecrae — “Deep End” Lecrae speaks to the times on “Deep End,” a Foushee-sampling confessional from his upcoming Restoration album. He vocalizes the thoughts of many when he rhymes, “Me, I’m just tryna hold onto my peace / ‘Cause I’m liable to lose it and go get the piece.”

K Camp — “Friendly” K Camp and Yung Bleu talk to the woman of their eye on “Friendly,” a sultry single that they paired with a colorful Nfluence and Creedlife-crafted video. The visual inadvertently shows the peril of the strip club scene as they toss dollars around on a dancer in a field. YFN Lucci — “Wet (She Got That)” YFN Lucci is looking to set the mood on “Wet (She Got That),” a sultry single that he also released a creative, steamy video for.

Apollo Brown — “Freedom“ Feat. Che Noir Apollo Brown and Che Noir offered up another taste of what to expect from their upcoming As God Intended album on their “Freedom” single, where Che delves into pensive rhymes about the state of her native Buffalo — and America — rapping, “Get my family out the hood, the only reason that I’m stressin’ / small city but, n****s carry heat the size of precious.” Meyhem Lauren & Harry Fraud — “Steamed Monkfish” Mayhem Lauren dropped a video for his rugged “Steamed Monkfish” single, adding moonlit visuals to his Harry Fraud-scored track from their Glass 2.0 album. Glass 2.0 adds three original new to their original Glass album.