All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

E40 — “Niner Gang” Legendary rapper E40 has been a fixture at Golden State Warriors games for years. Now, he’s showing love to the Bay’s lone remaining football team on “Niner Gang,” an ode to the San Francisco 49ers. Vince Staples — “Hellbound (Ad 01)” Earlier this week, the ever-busy Vince Staples surprised his fans with a new single entitled “Hellbound (Ad 01)”. On the hypnotic LeKen Taylor production, Vince explores a fun, laidback flow while he prays for “the strength to keep from maxing out my Visas.”

Lucky Daye — “Roll Some Mo” Feat. Wale & Ty Dolla $ign Lucky Daye dropped an official remix for his “Roll Some Mo” single featuring Wale and Ty Dolla $ign. The two hip-hop soul veterans were the ideal choice to compliment Daye’s lovelorn vocals on the cloudy soundscape. Cam’ron — Purple Haze 2 Today, Cam’ron released the long-awaited sequel to his Purple Haze project. The album contains features from Jim Jones, Max B, and Wale, who featured on the soulful “I Don’t Know” single.

The Game — “Pull Up” On the heels of releasing his Born 2 Rap album, Game contributed to the latest edition of Ethika’s RGB mixtape on the sinister “Pull Up” single. DP Beats & Wiz Khalifa — “Go Far” Wiz Khalifa lent bars to DP Beats’ lush “Go Far,” a single from the producer’s upcoming DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 4 project. Over DP’s delicate keys, Wiz croons that he’s “tired of them lames tryna’ kick it with a star” on the 2-and-a-half-minute track.

Wifisfuneral — “Split” Earlier this week, Wifisfuneral dropped a video for “Split,” a standout single from his EV3RYTHING SUCKS EP. The single showcases the Florida artist utilizing a sing-songy flow to explore a range of topics, including how “I barely see all my dogs, droppin’ like damn flies.” 070 Shake — “Under The Moon” 070’ Shake’s “Under The Moon” is an ode to giving in and letting the night take you wherever you want to go — even if they’re depths. She croons in a melodic flow about how you “can’t keep letting randoms up inside your home,” while walking through the streets in the gloomy music video.