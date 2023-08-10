Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Halle Bailey officially launched her solo era with the release of her “Angel” single while Snoh Aalegra returned with her “Sweet Tea” single. Blxst and Remble released their video for “Child Of God” and Chloe shared a cover of Gunna’s “Fukumean.” Elsewhere, Tinashe announced a co-headlining North American tour with Shygirl. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Usher — “Good Good” Feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage Usher is picking up the pieces from a past relationship on “Good Good,” his latest single with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Though he wishes the relationship didn’t come to an end, it isn’t stopping him from wishing his old partner the best going forward. In fact, he’s happy that a bit of a friendship has formed from it. Jordan Ward & 6lack — “Mustard” Jordan Ward, who is just months removed from the release of his stellar debut album Forward, connects with 6lack for their new single “Mustard.” It’s the first release from Ward’s Moreword(Forward) project out August 25 and it’s a record that both artists use to reflect on the past and celebrate the journey that brought them towards their current success.

Jorja Smith — “Go Go Go” With her sophomore album Falling Or Flying out in September, Jorja Smith is back with another single. “Go Go Go” is her latest preview of the album, and it leans away from her usual R&B sound in favor of something in the indie lane. “‘GO GO GO’ is kind of a f you song. Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe.” she says in a press release. “I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like, ‘I didn’t expect this’, but I’m like: ‘well, I would!’” Ciara — “How We Roll” Feat. Chris Brown Later this month Ciara will release her Cici EP, and the first offering from it comes with “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. The record finds itself in the contemporary R&B lane, something that has come naturally to Ciara and Chris Brown. The track also arrived with a music video that put the singers’ dance skills on display.

Alina Baraz — “Keep Me In Love” There’s a good chance that Alina Baraz may have an album on the way soon, but for now, we’ll happily accept a new song from her. The singer is back with “Keep In My Love,” which lands as a tender and heartfelt record aimed at a lover with whom she hopes to make it last. “We pour so much time, love, and energy into ourselves, effortlessly and indefinitely,” she said about the song. “The idea [for the song] came from wondering if someone could ever do that for you. It’s easy to fall in love but to keep me in love, I long for that.” Yung Bleu — “Confirmation” With a project to his name this year thanks to Love Scars II, Yung Bleu keeps the pedal to the metal with his latest single “Confirmation.” On it, Bleu sends a pleading message to an old lover with the hope that she’ll leave her new lover and come back to him as he knows he can treat her right.

Nao — “Balance” Feat. Skillibeng The last time we heard from Nao was with the 2021 release of her third project And Then Last Beautiful. Hopefully, her fourth full-length release is on the way as her new single “Balance” with Skillibeng is a sign of that. It’s a dance-friendly and upbeat number that leans into the house sound one may find in the tropics. Destin Conrad — “Outta Control” We’re here to tell you that Destin Conrad does not miss. His newest release, “Outta Control,” is proof of that. It’s sultry and laid back with a bit of rhythm that will have you wanting to dance with the special person in your life. As for Conrad never missing, check out his Satin and Colorway EPs to understand what we mean.

Kelz2Busy — 3 Typa Nights Brooklyn singer Kelz2Busy — fka Kelz — has been nothing short of impressive over the last 12 months. Now, he adds to his growing portfolio with his new EP 3 Typa Nights. It arrives with three songs that showcase Kelz2Busy’s versatility through displays of his sound mixed with dancehall elements (“Lost & Found”), ballads (“Empty Night$), and captivating alternative R&B (“Right Now”). Kevin Ross — “Ready For It” Feat. Eric Bellinger After releasing Midnight Microdose, Vol. 1 earlier this year, Kevin Ross calls on Eric Bellinger for his latest drop, “Ready For It.” Both singers take a moment to express their commitment to loving a new woman in their life. It took them a moment to see their worth, but now things are clearer than ever in their eyes.