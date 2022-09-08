Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Ari Lennox unveiled the cover art for her long-awaited sophomore album Age/Sex/Location while Bryson Tiller announced the release date for his next single. Chloe took on Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” in a new cover while Leon Thomas teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign for a visual to “Love Jones.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Ari Lennox — Away Message Ari Lennox’s long-awaited sophomore album Age/Sex/Location is days away from a release, but before sharing that, the Dreamville artist gave a treat to her fans. She dropped off her Away Message EP which was crafted of five leftover songs set to hold fans over until the album arrived. It’s a mostly solo effort from Ari except for “Queen Space” which features Summer Walker. Nonso Amadi — “Eye To Eye” Earlier this year, afrobeats singer Nonso Amadi received well-deserved attention thanks to “Different” with Majid Jordan. Now he’s back to work with his solo effort, “Eye To Eye.” Speaking about the song, Amadi said, “It’s a song about being at odds with your significant other but you both recognize when it’s time to make up.”

Reggie Becton — “Sway” You can always trust Reggie Becton to check in with a lush and smooth R&B record to fulfill your appetite. He does it again with his latest record, “Sway.” The track is driven by a haunting piano, heavy-hitting drums, and a sensual Reggie who takes center stage in the song. “Sway” is also the newest record to arrive from his upcoming EP, Sad Boy: Vol 1. Loony — “First Thing Smokin'” The last time we heard from Loony was last year when she dropped her elegant EP, Soft Thing. She now makes her debut in 2022 with “First Thing Smokin,'” a slow-burning record dedicated to being there for the people in your life. With an ear-grabbing electric guitar leading the way, Loony commits to being there for her friends in their time of need no matter the cost, time, or occasion.

Yuna — Y4 At the beginning of the year, Yuna announced that her fifth album Y5 would arrive in 2022, but first, it would be released in five separate installments. So far, we’ve received Y1, Y2, and Y3. Y4 is a three-track disco-centered EP that focuses on devotion, heartbreak, and rekindling feelings for a past loved one. Bairi — “Paraiso” A little over a year after she debuted the lush and enchanting record, Bairi returns with an official video for “Paraiso.” The visual captures her appreciation for video games and fantasy as it follows her through multiple dimensions as she eventually befriends the dark energies within her. “Paraiso” is also the lead single from her upcoming EP, Fire Siren.

Gabrielle B. — Unscripted After three years, Los Angeles singer Gabrielle B. is back with a new project in the form of her new EP, Unscripted. Through its six songs, Gabrielle dazzles with her captivating vocals and songwriting that evoke the strongest emotions on all spectrums. “I was going through some deep internal transformations in my life, some out of my control,” Gabrielle says about the project. “And Unscripted felt like the perfect way to express some of those feelings Jamison Ross — Jamo Following 2018’s All For One, Florida’s Jamison Ross arrives with his new project Jamo. The ten-song project receives contributions from Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Keyboard Harrold, PJ Morton, and Avery Sunshine for a body of work that lives in elements of jazz and the deepest and truest form of soul.

MK xyz — “Baddie” Last spring, Los Angeles singer MK xyz made her debut with her EP Sweet Spot. Highlighted by records like “One Time” and “Geaux,” the project was a good beginning for MK. A little over a year later, she arrives with her first 2022 release, “Baddie.” MK’s charm, charisma, and confidence are all present as the song flaunts an infectious beat as pleasing as her vocals. Nesta — Hope It Gets Better It’s been four years since New York singer Nesta released a project, 2018’s Shook My Dreads. That streak recently came to an end with his latest EP, Hope It Gets Better. Through 11 songs he blends R&B and reggae through both his vocal cadences and the song’s production. Hope It Gets Better also presents features from Michael Brun, Mereba, GuiltyBeatz, and Kyra.