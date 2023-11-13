Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Grammy nominations were revealed and acts like Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, and SZA led the way in the R&B categories. Frank Ocean previewed new music for the first time in two years and Beyoncé shared another trailer for her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Jennifer Hudson sparked dating rumors with Common while Halle Bailey revealed that she’s in the studio working with Missy Elliott. Elsewhere, SZA was announced as one of the headliners for Lollapalooza’s Brazil, Argentina, and Chile festivals, New Edition announced their Las Vegas residency. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

BJ The Chicago Kid — Gravy BJ The Chicago Kid is back on the scene with his third album Gravy, his first full-length project since 2019 made in collaboration with producer Yetti Beats. Through 15 songs with features from Coco Jones, Chloe Bailey, Freddie Gibbs, Robert Glasper, and more, BJ’s third album is one he says is “the persona of what the new cool is.” He adds, “It’s that feeling when you’re at your absolute best, got on your best clothes, exuding confidence in every step and word.” Roy Woods — “4am” Months after sharing his long-awaited Mixed Emotions album, Roy Woods checks back in with this new single “4am.” The new track is dedicated to a friend of Woods’ who passed away. Woods takes listeners on a journey through his life, music, and relationships, and even when the future seemed uncertain, Woods managed to press onward through it all.

Luh Kel — Head Melodies Three years after releasing L.O.V.E., St. Louis singer Luh Kel returns with his new album Head Melodies. The project bares 16 songs to its name as well as a sole feature from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Genia — “Dear Life” With 4PM In The Ville on the way, 22-year-old Victorville, California singer Genia shares the second single from the project with “Dear Life.” It’s a poignant and bold release that rips with emotions as does the electric guitar that blares throughout the song. “I feel like I make music for everybody,” Genia said about her music. “But mainly for women to feel badass. I wanna feel like I have the power.”

Rosemarie — Rock Paper Scissors: Recut Six months after the project’s original release, LA singer Rosemarie breathes new lives in Rock Paper Scissors with a Recut edition. Four more songs are added to the project including “Is It Real?” with Roddy Ricch and “Drop Me” with Kalan.FrFr. Of the former, Rosemarie said, “Our artistry as individuals is boundless — and to me, this song is a beautiful intersection of them both.” Obai — “Girls Like You” 17-year-old Pheonix singer Obai is looking to become a star in the R&B world and his latest track “Girls Like You” is proof of his talents. The bubbly record accounts for Obai’s tendency to fall for girls who are the life of the party and ones who enjoy an extravagant life filled with flights, shopping sprees, and more.

Eric IV — “Hennessy” Feat. Blxst North London singer Eric IV is back with his sweet melodies through his new single “Hennessy” with Blxst. Together, the artists deliver a record that’s focused on the fun moments during a night out on the town and what happens once the drinks are poured and consumed by the people around them, especially the ladies. Teo Glacier — “Who Do You Love?” New Zealand-born singer Teo Glacier continues to shine in his first year with Capitol Records and his latest single “Who Do You Love” is proof of that. The new track is dedicated to a special someone in Glacier’s life who can’t seem to make up their mind about a potential relationship. Glacier reminds the woman in question about their past and asks her to make a long-awaited decision about their future.