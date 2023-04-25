Roy Woods — “Young Boy Problems” It’s been a long time coming, but Roy Woods is finally about to release his second album. The Brampton singer prepares for the Mixed Emotions album with “Young Boy Problems.” The alternative-leaning record is a free fall into relief and away from life’s stresses as Roy Woods sings about the day-to-day pains in his world. Keke Palmer — “Waiting” Last month, Keke Palmer announced a new album was on the way, and true to her world, she’s back with new music from it. “Waiting” is presumably the first offering from the album and it’s a bouncy record that’s equally light-hearted and focused toward a relationship that has the potential to become an equal exchange of pure love.

Jordan Hawkins — 4Play North Carolina singer Jordan Hawkins is back with another stellar project to be blown away by. 4Play is a nine-track offering that’s bold, fierce, and as confident as we’ve ever heard him. 4Play lives in the early moments of love with Hawkins making big audacious moves in romance and music. It’s nine big swings backed by the acceptance that “no” is the worst thing he’ll hear. Garren — “1 Of 1” California-based singer Garren checks back in with his new single “1 Of 1.” The song touches down a little over a month after he shared his Spiritual Warfare album, and on it, Garren lays out his feelings about a woman and expresses his desire to have alone time with her.

Jon Vinyl — “No Feelings” There could be something special on the way from Jon Vinyl after his 2022 EP Palisade. He’s back with “No Feelings” which arrives as a straightforward record about a no-good woman who refuses to take accountability, leaving Vinyl with no choice but to move on and declare his feelings as dead. Olamide & CKay — “Trumpet” This summer will mark two years since afrobeats singer Olamide’s last album UY Scuti. Hopefully, that trend will come to an end soon as he’s back with “Trumpet” featuring CKay. The sound of ocean waves and the singers’ soothing vocals take up most of the song’s real estate for a record that’s serene and peaceful as the impending summer weather can be.

Bad Boy Timz — “I Salute” Feat. Zlatan Nigerian afrobeats singer Bad Boy Timz is just a few years removed from his two biggest hits — “Loading” with Olamide and “Move.” Despite the high moments he enjoyed through those records, Bad Boy Timz had yet to release an album. All of that will change at the end of next month with the release of No Bad Boy, No Party. The campaign for that project begins with “I Salute” alongside Zlatan which is the perfect party starter. Zinoleesky — “Many Things” Just four months after releasing his Grit & Lust EP, Nigerian afrobeats singer Zinoleesky is back in action with his new song “Many Things.” The somber record presents Zinoleesky in a timid mood as he reflects on the highs and lows he’s experienced with a balanced gratitude for both.

DaShean Porter — Love On Lacie Drive Meet DaShean Porter, the Atlanta singer who just put his best foot forward with his debut EP Love On Lacie Drive. Through nine songs and two features from Moe Chaieb, Porter uses Love On Lacie Drive to capture the monumental force that is love and falling into it. The undeniable tensions between two people falling for each other and the craving for another second with them are the foundation of this sweet project. Full Crate — “Show Her The Way” Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid Almost three years removed from his last album In All Honesty, Armenian singer Full Crate is set to return with his second album A Kid From Yerevan at the beginning of June. While the wait continues for the project’s full 12 songs, Full Crate did share his “Show Her The Way” single with BJ The Chicago Kid which is a great example of what’s to come on A Kid From Yerevan.