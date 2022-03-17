Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week features new music from Lucky Daye as he finally returned with his sophomore album Candydrip, his first full-length release since his 2019 debut Painted. Elsewhere, Eric Bellinger breathes new life into “Only Fan,” a standout from his 2021 album New Light, thanks to a new remix, and Mariah The Scientist returns with a new EP, Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission

Lucky Daye — Candydrip Lucky Daye solidified himself as one of the singers in the new class of R&B with his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut Painted. Nearly three years removed from that release, Daye is back in action with his second album Candydrip, a 17-track effort that arrives with features from Lil Durk, Chiiild, Smino, Alex Isley, and more. Eric Bellinger — “Only Fan (Remix)” Feat. Riley Late last year, Eric Bellinger dropped off his eighth album New Light, giving listeners 15 songs and features from Sevyn Streeter, Teedra Moses, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and more. Months later, Bellinger is back with a remix to “Only Fan,” one of the standout efforts from the project. Bellinger updates the track with a sweet verse from singer Riley.

Mariah The Scientist — Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission In 2021, Mariah The Scientist had one of the better R&B releases with her sophomore album Ry Ry World. It was the follow-up to her 2019 debut releases Master and it flaunted features from fellow ATLiens Young Thug and Lil Baby. While many are still enjoying that project, Mariah returns with an appetizing EP, titled Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission, which grants her fans another collection of four new songs. Shenseea — Alpha Over the last few years, Jamaican singer Shenseea has laced collaborations with some of the biggest and most talented names in music, working with Masego, Kanye West, Vybz Kartel, and more. Finally, after all these collaborations, which helped to elevate her name, Sheensea arrives with her debut project Alpha, with 14 songs and guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Beenie Man, Offset, and Sean Paul.

Eli Derby & 6lack — “Lately” DMV singer Eli Derby is one of the newest additions to LVRN’s extremely talented roster. In the coming months, Derby will release his debut project which is spearheaded by two singles: “Gaslight” and “Love Song.” Derby’s back with his third single, “Lately,” which features LVRN star 6lack who provides an excellent verse to Derby’s qualms with love Brandon Banks — “Get On” It’s been quite a while since we heard from West Coast singer Brandon Banks. His last release came in 2020 with his Static EP, a strong body of work that brought forth appearances from UMI and Mereba. Finally, he’s back with new tunes in the form of the reflective and motivating “Get On,” a track that finds Banks pushing himself to overcome obstacles and succeed.

WurlD — My WorlD With U Almost ten years after he arrived with his debut EP, Nigerian singer WurlD is still going strong with his new project My WorlD With U. It’s highlighted by songs like “Let You Down,” “Press,” and “Toxic” while it also invites names like Sarz, Landstrip Chip, LuuDadeejay, and more to accompany WurlD throughout the project’s 19 songs. Rema & AJ Tracey — “FYN” Later this month, Nigerian singer Rema will release his debut album, Rave & Roses after building his name up in the afrobeats lane through tracks like “Soundgasm” and “Dumebi.” While we’ve yet to receive an official tracklist for the project, Rema shares its second official single, “FYN” with AJ Tracey. The track, which is an abbreviation for “Fresh Young N****,” is a confident effort that follows “Calm Down” which was released at the top of the year.