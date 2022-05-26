Capella Grey seems to only know how to elevate. The Bronx artist burst onto the scene in 2021 with the track “Gyalis,” forcing his way into the conversation for song of the summer, if not the year; It bubbled outwardly from just being a New York bop to a worldwide smash. As a result, he found himself in the studio with many greats on the artist and production side. While fans have been patiently, or impatiently, awaiting his next move, he announced today on Instagram that he has a record coming called “OT” featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

A moving graphic of the two artists and a quick trailer accompanies the announcement, as Grey sits with his lady to watch a movie before Ty calls him to ask where he is. The two are on opposite coasts, but it sounds like the “Psycho” artist is trying to convince the 26-year-old to come out west. The trailer closes with Capella singing ,”Why would I take a shorty OT,” meaning “out of town,” which makes it very clear what his intentions would be on that trip.

Capella is no stranger to big collaborations, as “OT” will follow the March record “Confujawn” featuring Grammy-winning songwriter and artist Nija. In 2021, “Gyalis” was remixed by Chris Brown, Popcaan, and a slew of other artists. Most recently, Chloe Bailey tried her hand at a “Gyalis” cover.

Check out the “OT” announcement above.

