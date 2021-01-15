All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Emotional Oranges — “Bonafide” Feat. Chiiild Mystic R&B duo Emotional Oranges is entering 2021 with their sweet vibe “Bonafide,” featuring fellow Avant Garden artist Chiiild. It’s a song robust in love, guided by vulnerable words filled with soul. “Bonafied” comes ahead of EO’s forthcoming project Juicebox, which is expected to have Vince Staples in the mix. Tone Stith — “Devotion” Tone Stith released “Devotion” at the tail-end of 2020 and this year, he’s taking the passion-induced cut to the next level with a live performance. In the visual, the talented musician, who also happens to be one of Drake‘s faves, shows off his guitar skills and flawless vocals. Please, pay attention.

Asiahn — The Interlude EP If there’s anyone worthy of keeping an ear out for in the R&B space it’s Asiahn and she just dropped her latest EP The Interlude, featuring her previously released single “Gucci Frames.” The five-song collection is immersed in ethereal soul as she conveys everything about the battles of love and war with her crystal-clear vocals. “It’s important that as an artist I not only sing about love,” she says in a statement on the project. “There’s more to life than just being in a relationship and falling in and out of love with others, we also have to fall in love with ourselves and discover what we like and don’t like, explore our sexuality, get drunk and have fun!” No1-Noah — “Ridin For My Love” After appearing on Summer Walker’s EP Life On Earth last year, R&B newcomer No1-Noah arrives with a track of his own titled “Ridin For My Love.” Noah asserts his love for the object of affection while analyzing some of his relationships from the past. The song is Noah’s first release since signing to Walker’s Ghetto Earth Records. In 2018, No1-Noah popped off with “FaceTime for 30” and has been making his presence known ever since.