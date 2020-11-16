All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear. This week, Danileigh released her album Movie, Masego shared his song “Mystery Lady” with Don Toliver, and Tone Stith dropped off his love ballad “Devotion.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B music below.

Danileigh — Movie Danileigh‘s second debut album Movie is here. The talented singer, rapper, songwriter, and dancer tapped in with Partynextdoor, Ty Dolla Sign, DaBaby, Gunna, and other industry heavyweights for the 16 track project, which includes the previously released singles “Monique” and “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign. Danileigh did not come to play with her sophomore effort Movie. Masego — “Mystery Lady” Feat. Don Toliver Masego and Don Toliver connect for the music video to their sweet melodic jam “Mystery Lady.” The visual is complete with wavy beach vibes and a glowing sunset, while Masego aimlessly follows the object of his affection. The vibrant track lives on the singer’s recently released EP Studying Abroad.

Tone Stith — “Devotion” Tone Stith is giving all his “Devotion” to the love of his life on his latest romantic ballad. Produced by Swagg R’Celious, with crazy guitar work by Stith himself, the rising R&B singer (who has Drake’s stamp of approval) delivers a song with a tenderness that is much needed during these times. Foushee — “Single Af” Most people have heard Foushee’s viral TikTok song “Deep End.” The full-length song is just as good as the 15 seconds TikTokers are used to and so are the rest of the songs Foushee has tucked away including her recently released “Single Af.” Much like “Deep End,” on “Single Af,” Foushee beautifully basks in her feelings of singledom over somber production.

Phony Ppl — “On My Sh*t” Feat. Joey Badass Phony Ppl tapped in with one of the best in the rap game for their latest track “On My Sh*t,” fellow Brooklyn native Joey Badass. The jazz-funk band’s album is expected to come sometime next year and is set to include their viral jam “Fkn Around” with Megan Thee Stallion. Sainvil — “The Big Bounce Back” Buzzing singer Sainvil continues to carve out a lane of his own with the release of the visual for his track “The Big Bounce Back” off his recently released project 2020 Was Hijacked. Wrapped in melodic fervor, Sainvil delivers a motivational message to never stay down after a break-up (or anything else in life that could keep you down).

Jayla Darden — “Let You Go” Following up on her single “Demonstration,” Jayla Darden arrives with another R&B goodie this year titled “Let You Go.” Produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Bizness Boi, Jayla offers fans a taste of what’s to come after 2019’s Onto Something. Otis Kane — “Fight For Love” All is fair in love and war and rising R&B singer Otis Kane shared his passionate single “Fight For Love” to express just that sentiment. Featuring an intoxicating guitar solo, the Los Angeles native vocally exhibits what love really is.

Love Mansuy — (món-swee) side B Love Mansuy makes good on his promise with (món-swee) side B, the follow-up to (món-swee) side A. Side B is still five songs deep like side A, but only Mansuy makes an appearance without any features. Savannah Re — “Solid” Toronto singer Savannah Re is making a name for herself here in the states as she works on her forthcoming EP Opia with Boi-1da. Her single “Solid” is a lovely demonstration of her vocal purity and why she’s up next.