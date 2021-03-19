All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

This week Joyce Wrice drops off her Overgrown project, Ant Clemons offers his new release “Story Of My Life,” and Ty Dolla Sign grabs Bryson Tiller for the remix to “Be Yourself.”

Joyce Wrice — Overgrown

Joyce Wrice arrives this week with her full-length project Overgrown. Many have been waiting for this as Joyce shows great promise. Overgrown contains features from Freddie Gibbs, Masego, and Westside Gunn, among others.

Ant Clemons — “Story Of My Life”

Ant Clemons is such a treasure and the award-winning singer’s latest single “Story Of My Life” shows why. With a voice that’s as smooth as it is relaxing, it’s time to get into the talented singer-songwriter if you haven’t already.

Ty Dolla Sign — “Be Yourself (Remix)” Feat. Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko & DJ Mustard

Ty Dolla Sign taps Bryson Tiller for the remix of his song “Be Yourself” with Jhene Aiko and DJ Mustard. Needless to say, it’s a perfect match.

Dee Gatti — “Clear My Mind”

Fort Worth singer Dee Gatti is here with another gracious slow jam in the form of “Clear My Mind.” The song is set to live on her debut EP Just Called To Say, set to be released later this year

Autumn Corin — “Myself”

Up-and-coming R&B singer Autumn Corin shares the music video for her upbeat cut “Myself” and she’s all about putting herself first. The song is the follow-up to her DDG assisted song “On Your Mind” and is just a taste of what’s to come.

Asiahn — The Interlude EP Orchestral Performance

As if Asiahn’s EP The Interlude could get any better, the singer offers a live orchestral version of the project. There’s something about hearing Asiahn sing live that does it.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.