The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2023

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Elton John — Honky Château (50th Anniversary Reissue) 1972’s Honky Château is an iconic Elton John release (it’s the one with “Rocket Man“). It turns 50 this year and it’s getting an anniversary edition to celebrate. This reissue features outtakes from the original session tapes and “an eight-page booklet containing rare photos, memorabilia and an essay featuring interviews from those who were there at the time.” Get it here. Tom Waits — Closing Time (50th Anniversary Reissue) Closing Time, while not a major commercial hit back in its day, has gone on to be one of Tom Waits’ most beloved albums. Well, it turns 50 this year, and now it’s available in both black and clear pressings, and was given a half-speed remaster at the iconic Abbey Road Studios. Get it here.

Miles Davis — Miles Davis: The Electric Years Miles Davis had a long, productive career, but perhaps his most beloved run was from the late ’60s to the mid-’70s. Vinyl Me, Please is commemorating that era with The Electric Years, which includes seven iconic Davis albums: In A Silent Way (1969), B*tches Brew (1970), A Tribute To Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), On The Corner (1972), Big Fun (1974), and Get Up With It (1974). Aside from the albums themselves, also included are listening notes and even an original podcast. Get it here. KMD — Black Bastards (30th Anniversary Reissue) MF Doom’s Metalface Records is celebrating the 30th anniversary of KMD’s sophomore album, Black Bastards. For those unfamiliar, KMD was a hip-hop trio that featured Zev Love X, who would later go on to achieve greater recognition as… yes, MF Doom. So, this reissue is an absolute must-have for Doom stans. Get it here.

Sharon Van Etten — Tramp (Anniversary Edition) Of her now-decade-old album (the first one that Aaron Dessner ever produced), Sharon Van Etten said in a statement, “About a year or two ago, Naomi Yang (of Galaxie 500) reached out to me after she rediscovered a video that we had made together in 2011, during the making of Tramp, just before the album’s release. It was for the song ‘Serpents.’ The timing was uncanny, approaching the anniversary of Tramp. Thinking about my time in New York while in the bubble of Los Angeles and my home. Thinking about how restless I was, and now settled down and stable. Thinking about how Aaron Dessner took a chance on me after I messaged him with a fury of demos. He could see through the hiss and crappy vocals on my GarageBand demos, and that I had something to say. He gave me the confidence to be loud and to scream my rage and feel founded and justified in my own pain. He gave me more tools to find catharsis in my work. I have carried that with me ever since.” Get it here. Bob Marley — 78th Birthday Reissues Bob Marley would have turned 78 this past February and his estate is going big with marking the occasion. A bunch of his albums have been re-released as part of limited-edition pressings straight out of Jamaica, via Marley’s own Tuff Gong label. If you only get one album, you can’t go wrong with the Legend compilation, which is widely regarded as one of the best albums ever. Get it here.

Flaming Lips — Fight Test and Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots is an all-time classic, but don’t forget the two EPs Flaming Lips dropped at around the same time, too: Fight Test and Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell. The band is reissuing those now and this is the first time they’re both available on vinyl, meaning fans are finally able to fill a Wayne Coyne hole in their LP library. Get it here. The Police — Greatest Hits (Reissue) The Police have a ton of hits, so picking up a compilation album from the group is a safe bet. Greatest Hits was originally released in 1992 and features iconic tracks like “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” and “Every Breath You Take.” This reissue was remastered at Abbey Road and is pressed on heavyweight black vinyl. Get it here.