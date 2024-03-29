The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Rosalía — Motomami + (Reissue) It’s been two years since Rosalía came through with her beloved third album, Motomami. She followed it up with a deluxe edition called Motomami + not long after, and now that version of the album is on vinyl for the first time ever. This pressing comes on clear-colored vinyl and comes with a poster. Get it here. AC/DC — Back In Black (50th Anniversary Reissue) On December 31, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia, AC/DC played their first concert. That was over 50 years ago now, and the band has marked the occasion with a gorgeous series of gold vinyl reissues. Among the projects included, of course, is the iconic Back In Black, which, like the rest of the reissues, are available in the US exclusively through Walmart. Get it here.

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well (Quilted Picture Disc Vinyl Limited Collector’s Edition) Musgraves graced March with the release of her sixth album, Deeper Well. It’s an often-gentle album, which goes great with the gorgeous “quilted picture disc” vinyl pressing of the album that you can snag (for now, anyway, as it’s a limited collector’s edition). The color and texture on the vinyl make it a truly special album, and you get to listen to a strong offering from one of our favorite contemporary country voices, to boot. Get it here. Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future Indiecast host Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen went over Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album in a recent episode, and indeed, it’s a project worth picking up, especially on vinyl. This pressing comes on recycled vinyl, meaning that each individual copy will have a unique look to it and it may not look quite like the image above, making the unboxing a fun surprise. Get it here.

The Cure — Paris (Reissue) The Cure is an exemplary live band and has been for a long time. If you want proof of that in your vinyl library, the group just reissued their 1992 live album Paris. The 2LP set marks the release’s first time on vinyl in 30 years and it was remastered by Robert Smith himself (along with Miles Showell) at Abbey Road Studios. If you missed out on seeing the band’s acclaimed live run last year, this might provide some temporary solace. Get it here. Alice In Chains — Jar Of Flies (30th Anniversary Reissue) 30 years ago now, Alice was in chains and flies were in jars. To mark this momentous occasion, Alice In Chains has delivered a reissue of Jar Of Flies. It has perhaps the most perfect vinyl coloration ever, too, which makes it look like actual flies are trapped in the record. Classics like “Nutshell” and the hit “No Excuses” have never sounded so good. Get it here.

Grateful Dead — American Beauty (Reissue) Rhino has been dropping off a series of high-fidelity vinyl reissues throughout 2024, and the latest classic release to get this treatment is a Grateful Dead favorite: American Beauty. This is truly a premium edition, as it is a AAA cut from the original stereo master tapes, pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, and features an insert with notes by Grateful Dead historian David Gans. Get it here. Wu-Tang Clan — The W (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) After establishing their legacy with Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever, Wu-Tang Clan further cemented themselves (and showed they hadn’t run out of ways to name an album after themselves) with their third LP, 2000’s The W. This Vinyl Me, Please reissue is pressed on striking gold and black galaxy vinyl and comes with brand new listening notes. Get it here.