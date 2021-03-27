Earlier this month, Beyonce became the most-awarded singer in Grammy history after picking up four wins at the 2021 edition of the music awards. While that was certainly a high moment for her, it occurred around an unfortunate event with the singer’s belongings. On Saturday, TMZ revealed that Beyonce was robbed of more than $1 million worth of property from her storage unit after two heists earlier this month. Law enforcement told the publication that thieves went through multiple storage units in the Los Angeles area that were filled with various items the singer owned.

TMZ added that while the units were rented out by the singer’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, the missing items from the first heist, which included expensive handbags and dresses, all belonged to Beyonce. Within a week of this first robbery, the thieves returned for a second time and went through three units in the same facility. This time, they took off with handbags, kids toys, and photos that were owned by one of Beyonce’s stylists. The “Black Parade” singer is not the only artist to recently have their things stolen from a storage unit. Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus lost clothes, family photos, and mementos after her storage space was robbed.

While Beyonce set some records of her own at this year’s Grammy Awards, she also had a hand in notable moments with other artists. With “Brown Skin Girl” winning Best Music Video, her daughter Blue Ivy, who appeared in the visual, became one of the youngest Grammy winners in history. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion also became the first female winners of the Best Rap Performance award thanks to “Savage.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.