Tuesday, August 1, news broke that Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers over accusations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Though the “About Damn Time” singer hasn’t addressed the situation, Beyoncé may have.

Beyoncé is currently on The Renaissance Tour (of which Lizzo attended the Warsaw date). Videos have surfaced on social media showing Beyoncé seemingly skipping over Lizzo’s name during “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” instead repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times. This took place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour. She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times. pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

“BADU BADU BADU BADU” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Amba7S9duC — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) August 2, 2023

Other allegations in the lawsuit included religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage, and more. Lizzo also allegedly falsely accused dancers of drinking on the job and pressured a dancer to touch a nude performer in Amsterdam.

Last month, Lizzo made a TikTok in appreciation of Beyoncé. “There are days where the hate outweighs the love so badly that I want to quit music and just disappear,” she said, “I definitely have enough money to go and buy a farm and just never f*ck with anybody ever again, because f*ck everybody. Then, I reminded myself to get up, get out, and get some sun, and I put on Renaissance.”

