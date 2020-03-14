Getty Image
Music

Beyonce Is The Owner Of The Pool Depicted On Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony’ Album Cover

by:

After more than a decade of promises and repeated delays, Jay Electronica released his debut album, A Written Testimony, this past Friday. Fans were extremely skeptical about the release, as it appeared to be no more than a product that had been shelved, but its release proved that wasn’t the case. There was even a nice surprise: Fans were delighted by the appearance of Jay-Z, who shared the mic with Electronica for eight out of the ten songs.

Just a day after the album’s release, fans have speculated that Jay-Z was not the only Carter involved in the album’s creation. The Twitter account AintNoJigga, which some fans believe is run by someone closely connected with Jay-Z, revealed that Beyonce not only owns the pool depicted in the album’s artwork, but that she was also the one who took the photo of it.

A Written Testimony arrived 13 years after Electronica’s first mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) — a misleading title of sorts, as fans never got Act II or any future project until now. In a 2017 interview, Electronica spoke about his long-awaited debut album: “Even if I put something out and the whole six billion say it’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t feel okay with it, I’m the one that carries that. I have to be at a place where I’m pleased with the offering. So, it will come — it’s coming soon. Slowly but surely.”

A Written Testimony is out now via Roc Nation. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×