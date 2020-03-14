After more than a decade of promises and repeated delays, Jay Electronica released his debut album, A Written Testimony, this past Friday. Fans were extremely skeptical about the release, as it appeared to be no more than a product that had been shelved, but its release proved that wasn’t the case. There was even a nice surprise: Fans were delighted by the appearance of Jay-Z, who shared the mic with Electronica for eight out of the ten songs.

J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A A Written Testimony. pic.twitter.com/zMwpDbrPWU — TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 12, 2020

Just a day after the album’s release, fans have speculated that Jay-Z was not the only Carter involved in the album’s creation. The Twitter account AintNoJigga, which some fans believe is run by someone closely connected with Jay-Z, revealed that Beyonce not only owns the pool depicted in the album’s artwork, but that she was also the one who took the photo of it.

Beyoncé took a photograph of her pool, then they made it the cover. Queen. — AintNoJigga (@AintNoJigga) March 14, 2020

A Written Testimony arrived 13 years after Electronica’s first mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) — a misleading title of sorts, as fans never got Act II or any future project until now. In a 2017 interview, Electronica spoke about his long-awaited debut album: “Even if I put something out and the whole six billion say it’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t feel okay with it, I’m the one that carries that. I have to be at a place where I’m pleased with the offering. So, it will come — it’s coming soon. Slowly but surely.”

A Written Testimony is out now via Roc Nation. Get it here.