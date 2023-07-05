Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh received some disappointing news today. When the superstar’s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour finally makes its North American swing this week, it’ll do so one show shorter. The August 3rd Pittsburgh stop has been removed from the schedule as the Acrisure Stadium announced that due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the date there will not be taking place. Refunds are being automatically issued — but that hasn’t stopped the BeyHive from expressing some serious discontent.

The Renaissance World Tour has drawn some major headlines over the past couple of months as it set venue records in seven stadiums across Europe and supposedly raised the inflation rates in Sweden. Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy made her debut as one of her dancers, stealing the show, and there were even baby sex reveals on stage during the show. Pittsburgh fans probably shouldn’t return those pickups from the Amazon-exclusive merch collection just yet, though; the show will undoubtedly be rescheduled for a later date.

Even knowing this, there’s still a stan war brewing in the quotes on Acrisure Stadium’s tweet, as Swifties boast about the perceived “win” as Taylor Swift continues to add new dates to her ongoing Eras tour.