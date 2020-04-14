Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon Raises Over $3 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Amid the fun reveals from Drake and the controversy over Lizzo’s twerking, the main goal of Diddy’s Team Love Dance-A-Thon was to raise money for coronavirus relief — and it turned out to be a resounding success in that respect, as well. The Team Love website is keeping a running tally of the total funds raised, and as of this writing, has totaled $3,731,345.00 since Sunday.

That money will be donated to Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that gets medicine and supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies worldwide. In the case of the Team Love funds, it will all go toward Direct Relief’s emergency response to COVID-19, supporting “healthcare organizations and professionals who care for medically underserved communities.”

Diddy is one of dozens of celebrities who either raised funds or directly donated to coronavirus relief efforts, which have included Jay-Z and Rihanna, Future, Kanye West, Lizzo, and Cardi B. During the Dance-A-Thon, Diddy and his sons played music, interviewed guests, and invited their friends and family to show off their best moves in the name of charity — and fighting off the quarantine blues.

Visit TeamLove.com for more information or to donate.

