Last September, Big Ears Festival revealed its 2024 lineup, which included Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Adrianne Lenker, and Laurie Anderson. The daily lineups rolled out in early December. Last month, Big Ears announced that André 3000 and his ensemble would perform André 3000: New Blue Sun Live as a residency across the festival’s four days — with “five intimate concerts in three different venues.”
The 2024 Big Ears Festival will be held from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The festival features a whopping 13 venues, including Knoxville Civic Auditorium, Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre, Mill & Mine, and The Standard.
Check out the must-know set times below, and see the full four-day schedule here.
Here Are Big Ears Festival Set Times For 2024
Thursday, March 21: The slate will really begin at 6 p.m. local time with Tord Gustavsen Trio at Bijou Theater and include various performances across all stages, including Adrianne Lenker (9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. It will conclude with Robert Aiki and Aubrey Lowe from 11:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. at The Standard. André 3000’s first New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral.
Friday, March 22: Sisters With Transistors will kick the day off at 9 a.m. at Regal Riviera Cinema 2. Steve Keene Live Art Performance will happen throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Red Gallery. Joanna Sternberg will perform from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Old City PAC. John Paul Jones can be found from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Tennessee Theatre. Laurie Anderson & Sexmob: Let X=X is set for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium, and Rhiannon Giddens will play from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Tennessee Theatre. André 3000’s second New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bijou Theatre.
Saturday, March 23:Steve Keene Live Art Performance will again stretch from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Gallery. Herbie Hancock is slated from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. André 3000’s third New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Point.
Sunday, March 24: Yes, Steve Keene Live Art Performance will again be available to see from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Gallery. American Symphony will perform from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Regal Riviera Cinema 2. Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens will set up from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Mill & Mine. Jon Batiste’s set will last from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. André 3000 will stage two separateNew Blue Sun Live concerts at The Point on the final day: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.