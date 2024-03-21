Here Are Big Ears Festival Set Times For 2024

Thursday, March 21: The slate will really begin at 6 p.m. local time with Tord Gustavsen Trio at Bijou Theater and include various performances across all stages, including Adrianne Lenker (9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. It will conclude with Robert Aiki and Aubrey Lowe from 11:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. at The Standard. André 3000’s first New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral.

Friday, March 22: Sisters With Transistors will kick the day off at 9 a.m. at Regal Riviera Cinema 2. Steve Keene Live Art Performance will happen throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Red Gallery. Joanna Sternberg will perform from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Old City PAC. John Paul Jones can be found from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Tennessee Theatre. Laurie Anderson & Sexmob: Let X=X is set for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium, and Rhiannon Giddens will play from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Tennessee Theatre. André 3000’s second New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bijou Theatre.

Saturday, March 23:Steve Keene Live Art Performance will again stretch from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Gallery. Herbie Hancock is slated from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. André 3000’s third New Blue Sun Live performance will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Point.

Sunday, March 24: Yes, Steve Keene Live Art Performance will again be available to see from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Gallery. American Symphony will perform from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Regal Riviera Cinema 2. Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens will set up from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Mill & Mine. Jon Batiste’s set will last from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium. André 3000 will stage two separateNew Blue Sun Live concerts at The Point on the final day: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.