Top five lists have been prevalent in hip-hop lately. After Drake shared his vote for the best five rappers of all time, a handful of prominent rappers have offered their own picks. Snoop Dogg named Slick Rick and two members of Run DMC, while Westside Gunn recently included himself and other Griselda members in his own list. Now, Big Sean has added to the discourse and offered his five favorite rappers.

Sean recently sat down for an interview with Fat Joe on the MC’s Instagram page. Throughout the lengthy chat, the two covered topics like Sean’s record Detroit 2, working with Nipsey Hussle, and how Eminem is trying to coax Fat Joe out of retirement. Towards the end of the conversation, Fat Joe asked Sean to name his top five list. The rapper said he could “easily” name ten rather than five but proceeded chose Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne.

Sean didn’t stop at just five, though. Naming a handful of honorable mentions, the rapper said: “I could go Rakim, I could go Nas, I could go ‘Pac, I could go Snoop. I mean, so many bro. I gotta put Outkast as one. There’s so many ways to go. The reason I call myself Big is because of Big Pun, Biggie Smalls, Big L, you know what I mean?”

Watch Big Sean’s full interview with Fat Joe above.

Detroit 2 is out now via G.O.O.D. Music. Get it here.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.