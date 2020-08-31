Big Sean’s new album Detroit 2 is just days away and we finally get a preview of what the album may sound like with the another single, “Harder Than My Demons.” Sean released the song with a video, which is full of chilling religious imagery, today after teasing the new song on Sunday.

The video finds Sean rapping to the camera from above as scenes from inside a church flash by on the screen. There’s a baptismal pool, an older woman praying, and children with angel wings sitting on swings. There’s also the inside of a mausoleum, with ominous imagery of an execution style shooting. The woman prays for protection for the boy being shot, and the clip rewinds, with Sean himself turning out to be an angel sent to answer her prayers and provide protection, echoing the song’s theme that “God got me working harder than my demons.”

“Harder Than My Demons” is the third single to emerge from Detroit 2 since its announcement, with Sean sharing the Nipsey Hussle collaboration “Deep Reverence” and the Lil Wayne-featuring teaser “Don Life” in back-to-back weeks. Now, with the album’s release coming later this week, Sean’s hard work is about to pay off.

Detroit 2 is out 9/4 via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Pre-save it here.