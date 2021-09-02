Memphis rapper Big30 has been building his buzz over the past several months, thanks to some high-profile collaborations with his fellow Bluff City natives Moneybagg Yo and Pooh Shiesty, as well as a big-name co-sign from Atlanta trap rap godfather Gucci Mane. Today, he’s released his debut album, King Of KillBranch, as well as the grimy video for album single “Free Shiest Life” featuring the aforementioned Pooh Shiesty.

The song holds special significance as Pooh Shiesty is currently awaiting trial on a pair of cases, both involving shootings the “Back In Blood” rapper allegedly committed in the span of a year. In one case, he’s charged with aggravated battery after supposedly firing his gun in a packed club, hitting a security guard in the leg. While Pooh’s lawyers produced a statement from the victim recanting his initial police statement, Pooh was still denied bond. Then, in a stroke of just awful luck for the 2021 XXL Freshman, Pooh’s Instagram implicated him in a Miami robbery in which the victim was shot in the buttocks during a weed and sneaker deal gone awry. He was denied bail in that case, as well.

Meanwhile, Big30 seems deadset on keeping the next wave of Memphis trap rappers at the forefront of hip-hop with his new album, which contains multiple Pooh Shiesty features, two Moneybagg Yo features, an appearance from Yo Gotti, and cross-regional collaborations with Lil Durk, Quavo, and Offset.

Watch Big30’s “Free Shiest Life” video featuring Pooh Shiesty above.

King of KillBranch is out now on Bread Gang/N-Less. Get it here.

