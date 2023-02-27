All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Ariana Grande help resurrect a The Weeknd classic and Gorillaz link up with one of today’s biggest stars. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Flash newsletters.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Die For You (Remix)” It’s been over six years since The Weeknd dropped “Die For You” as part of his 2016 album Starboy, but it’s never too late to resurrect it, especially if Ariana Grande wants to hop on a remix. She hasn’t been particularly active in music lately, so the song receiving renewed attention on TikTok recently was apparently the perfect opportunity for her to get back in the studio and hop on a remix. Gorillaz — “Tormenta” Feat. Bad Bunny Gorillaz have been collaborating with pretty much everybody in recent years, and they did some more of that last week by linking up with global superstar Bad Bunny on “Tormenta.” The song dropped as Gorillaz’s new album Cracker Island released and it expertly blends reggaeton and indie sounds for a smooth result.

Karol G and Shakira — “TQG” Speaking of big-time link-ups, Karol G (who just set a new Spotify record) and Shakira (who finds herself back in the spotlight after “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53“) teamed up for “TQG” last week. It wasn’t a “don’t meet your idols” situation for Karol G, as she was effusive about how great a time she had working with Shakira. Quavo — “Greatness” Quavo is still understandably mourning the loss of Takeoff, and he channeled his grief into “Greatness,” a new tribute song in honor of his late Migos bandmate and relative that he dropped last week. He raps, “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf*ckin’ flow, Take’ did that / So don’t ask ’bout the group, he gone, we gone… it can’t come back.”

DDG — “Way Too Petty” DDG has been at the center of some rumors lately and he addressed them directly on last week’s “Way Too Petty.” Indeed, he was direct with lyrics like, ““Hoes screenshotting, that sh*t lame / Keep her on the side, she could never be my main,” and, “She just wanna make it, she be f*cked for the fame / Posting pictures naked, baby, you should be ashamed,” The Kid LAROI — “I Guess It’s Love?” As The Kid LAROI’s star-making project F*ck Love is approaching three years old, he’s prepping his first proper studio album, The First Time. That’s set to drop at some point in 2023 and he previewed it last week with “I Guess It’s Love?,” on which he’s a full-blown romantic over the course of two minutes.

Kali Uchis — “Moonlight” Uchis had Red Moon In Venus dropped at the end of this week, and before it did, she blessed last week with a preview of the album in “Moonlight.” Uchis sings about wanting to live in the moment while living in two languages, singing in both English and Spanish on the track. Don Toliver — “Private Landing” Feat. Justin Bieber and Future Don Toliver called on some big names to assist on his new album Love Sick, and on just “Private Landing,” he landed Justin Bieber and Future. Meanwhile, appearing elsewhere on the stacked project are James Blake, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, Lil Durk, Tisakorean, Wizkid, Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, and Toro y Moi.