Birdman and Lil Wayne were once an inseparable duo in the hip-hop world. From the early Cash Money days of the late 1990s and early 2000s to the eventual Young Money days of the early 2010s, the Louisiana rappers were side by side through it all. Things would go left from 2014 to 2018 as Wayne and Birdman engaged in a lengthy battle over the delayed release of the former’s album, Tha Carter V. While the matter was settled in court, their relationship didn’t so much return to what it once was. That could change as the pair joined forces for a new track.

The rappers re-sparked their chemistry on “Stunnaman” with Roddy Ricch. It’s the first track Birdman and Lil Wayne have worked on together since 2019’s “Ride Dat” which also featured Juvenile. Today’s new track is a boastful effort that sees each rapper laying confident verses of their own. The single also proves that Birdman and Wayne haven’t let their past differences stop them from making good music together.

As for Roddy Ricch, the track is the latest guest feature that the Compton rapper has delivered as he recently joined DJ Khaled for “Body In Motion” with Lil Baby and Bryson Tiller and 42 Dugg on “4 Da Gang.”

You can listen to the new track above.

