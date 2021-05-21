There’s no excuse to be sleeping on Polo G at this point. The Chicago proved he was here to stay last year with his impressive sophomore project, The GOAT and his success only carried into 2021. Polo G landed his first No. 1 record with “Rapstar,” a track that spent two consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. He also revealed that his upcoming album would be titled Hall Of Fame, and before it arrives, the rapper calls on another artist that many hold to a high regard for his latest single, “Gang Gang.”

The Chicago joins forces with Lil Wayne for the new track. which finds both artists moving back and forth between sharp raps and doses of autotuned croons. Altogether. the two rappers use the song to detail their undeniable fame, flaunt their expensive cars, and prove that their street credibility is intact and far from something that can be questioned. The new effort also arrives with a video that sees Polo G treating himself and a number of women to a nice dinner before joining Lil Wayne for an energetic house party.

Aside from “Rapstar,” Polo G has done a great job building anticipation for his next album, Hall Of Fame. The other single that fans can expect to hear on the album, “GNF (OKOKOK)” was another great example of what the rapper has to offer on the project. Elsewhere, guest appearances with the likes of Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, and more prove the Chicagoan has certainly improved his craft ahead of the release of Hall Of Fame.

You can listen to “Gang Gang” in the video.