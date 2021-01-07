It’s been a while since the last episode of UPROXX Sessions, but your favorite performance show is back with a bang for 2021. We’ve got some big surprises planned this year, so stay tuned. For the first episode back, we thought it’d be fitting to host another return — Dallas rapper Dorrough has come through with some “Brand New” heat for the new year, as well as a new identity, Six 3. You may remember Six 3 as the voice behind the 2009 hit “Ice Cream Paint Job,” which peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100 that year.

While the Lone Star State mainstay never truly went away, releasing albums in 2010, 2017, and 2018, “Brand New” represents a stylistic rebirth — even if it treads familiar territory, content-wise. The time out of the national spotlight hasn’t dulled Six 3’s refined performance at all, and his energy is exactly what longtime UPROXX Sessions fans have come to expect thanks to previous appearances from IV4, Toosii, DaniLeigh, and BRS Kash.

Watch Dorrough’s performance of “Brand New” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.