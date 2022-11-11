The Black Eyed Peas released their new album Elevation today (November 11). The group led by will.i.am teamed up with multiple Latin acts like Shakira, Anitta, Daddy Yankee, and Anuel AA. Perhaps most notably, though, Black Eyed Peas’ latest addition J. Rey Soul joins the group for “Double D’Z.” On that one, will.i.am’s lyrics are pulled from Adam Levine’s alleged DMs with model Sumner Stroh; The refrain goes, “Holy f*ck, holy f*ckin’ f*ck / The body of yours is absurd.”

The Black Eyed Peas first dabbled in the Latin market with their 2020 album Translation. Taboo, who is of Mexican descent, is the group’s link to the Latin music scene. That LP featured the global hits like “Ritmo” with J Balvin and “Girl Like Me” with Shakira. Now they are taking that sound to the next level with the aptly-titled Elevation.

Shakira regrouped with the Black Eyed Peas for the stellar hit “Don’t You Worry” featuring David Guetta. The music video for their feel-good anthem has amassed over 114 million views on YouTube. The group also recently released the video for “Simply The Best” featuring Anitta and Dominican dembow star El Alfa.

Other Latin acts who feature on Translation include reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee in the lofty “Baila Contigo” and Anuel AA in “Muevelo,” which features a house beat that’s similar to classic “Pump Up The Jam.” Ozuna and Nicky Jam are also part of the mix. Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger also features on the dance track “No One Loves Me.”

Elevation is out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Listen to it here.

