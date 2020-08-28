Last month, Black Thought announced the release of his upcoming EP, Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain & Abel, and shared its first single, “Thought Vs. Everybody” shortly after. Originally slated for a July 31 release, Black Thought pushed the album back citing the delay was “for a good reason.” Making the wait for the EP a bit easier, Black Thought returns with the EP’s second single, “Good Morning.” Calling on Pusha T and Killer Mike to add on to his lyrical warfare over the Swizz Beatz-produced track, Black Thought kicks things off before Pusha T appears to fly through his own verse about his usual topic before Killer Mike closes it out.

Black Thought’s upcoming Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain & Abel EP is the sequel to his 2018 effort Streams of Thought, Vol. 2 which featured production from Salaam Remi. The year has unfortunately been a hard one for The Roots rapper as he suffered the heartbreaking loss of fellow group member Malik B earlier this year. Following his death, Black Thought shared a powerful tribute to Malik in the form of an Instagram post that featured a photo of Malik, himself, and Questlove with a lengthy caption that honored his “beloved brother.”

Black Thought also performed alongside The Roots, Nas, Public Enemy, and Rapsody at the 2020 BET Awards for a remix of “Fight The Power.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Good Morning.”